Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh take baby boy Jovan’s feet impression in adorable video: WATCH

Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh embraced parenthood once again on July 10, this year. Now, a new video of Geeta and Harbhajan featuring newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha has gone viral on the internet. Shared by Jovan’s aunt Bhavna Jasra, the video clip sees Geeta and Harbhajan taking their newborn son’s feet impression for creating a special memento of his arrival in their life. Jovan’s aunt said that the elite couple were ‘elated’ to receive the ‘precious gift’.

Bhavna captioned the clip as, “Bhavna Jasra impresses yet another star baby & this time it’s none other than her sister Geeta Basra & jiju Bhajji’s second child. They were more than elated to receive this perfect gift from her!” Both Geeta and Harbhajan haven’t revealed the face of their new born yet. Following the same, even in the new clip, the elite couple smartly managed to keep Jovan’s face hidden to maintain their child’s privacy.

Take a look:

Geeta Basra tied the knot with Harbhajan in an extravagant marriage that took place in Jalandhar in October, 2015. A year later the celebrity couple welcomed their baby daughter in July, 2016. Now, while welcoming their little son, Basra stated, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support”.

Another post on Geeta’s Instagram feed also sees little Hinaya kissing the forehead of Jovan. While sharing the picture, Geeta said, “Introducing HEER ka VEER”.

