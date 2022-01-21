Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh test positive for COVID-19 after dodging the virus for 2 years

Covid-19 cases are increasing with each passing day and we are currently experiencing the third wave of the virus. Well, every other day the news of some or the other celebrities testing positive is coming out. The recent names to get added to this list is that of Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. Both the stars took to their social media handles to inform their fans and followers about them testing positive and asked everyone to take care of themselves.

Geeta Basra shared a picture of her lying on her bed wearing a blue jacket and wrote, “After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us!” Harbhajan Singh on the other hand took to his Twitter handle to share a note about him testing positive. He also shared the screenshot of this tweet on his IG stories in which he wrote, “I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.”

Take a look:

Recently, Harbhajan Singh, the very first Indian bowler to score a hat-trick in Test cricket, had declared his retirement from all aspects of the game. He finishes behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, and R Ashwin as the nation's fourth-highest wicket-taker (417). To announce his departure, he tweeted a short and grateful message. “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," Harbhajan wrote.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Harbhajan Singh announces retirement; Says 'I bid adieu to the game that gave me everything'