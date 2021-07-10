Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy; Hinaya Heer becomes elder sister

Taking to his Instagram handle, Harbhajan Singh announced on July 10, 2021, that he and Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy. Check out the cute announcement.

Actress Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. The Indian cricketer took to his social media handle to announce the arrival of their second child. The excited new dad shared a statement in which he informed fans that both Geeta and the newborn were healthy. He also called their baby boy a 'wonderful gift' as he expressed his excitement about becoming a dad again. He thanked everyone in his note for all the good wishes and support.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Harbhajan wrote, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka." Along with it, he penned a statement from Geeta and him. In his statement, Harbhajan wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank almighty for blessing with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Take a look:

As soon as Harbhajan announced the news, wishes began pouring in for the new parents in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Congratulations sir. Bless you all." Another wrote, "Bahut Bahut Mubarak Paji." Back in June 2021, photos of Geeta's baby shower arranged virtually by her best friends and Harbhajan had taken over the internet. The adorable cake with a sleeping Bhajji had left netizens amused.

On Mother's Day this year, Geeta spoke to Pinkvilla about her preparations for welcoming her second child. She told us that she was very active when she welcomed her daughter Hinaya. She said, "I was doing all my classes. I was doing aquanatal and prenatal, I was walking a lot. This time it is obviously different. So I do my yoga, basic stretching and a bit of walking at home, other than that nothing you can do." On becoming a mother again, she said that it was miraculous to go through the process again. She said, "it’s definitely a lot different from Hinaya’s time, because the circumstances, mood, atmosphere, vibe were different. This time you are bound at home, you're in lockdown, not able to go anywhere, not able to shop physically, everything is online."

The couple tied the knot in 2015. Geeta and Harbhajan had welcomed their daughter back in 2016.

