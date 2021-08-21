Geeta Basra on her son Jovan’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration: It's going to be a special one

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate this festival of brother and sister’s unconditional love. Interestingly, this year’s Raksha Bandhan is extra special for Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra as it is their son Jovan’s first Raksha Bandhan festival. Needless to say, the proud parents are excited about their little munchkin’s first festival and are making sure to make it a special one for their son Jovan and daughter Hinaya.

Talking about the same, Geeta told Jovan has a lot of sisters in the family and he will have several rakhis tied on his hands. “My whole family is excited for Raksha Bandhan. There are so many sisters in our family ... I am sure Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan has surely come at the right time this year. It's going to be a special one. There could not be a better function than this,” the new mommy was quoted saying to ANI. Furthermore, speaking about the preparations for the big day to BT, Geeta stated that Hinaya has decided a special menu for the big day.

“The house is in complete festive mode with Raksha Bandhan coming up. Hinaya is really excited. She has come up with her own special menu and has been busy selecting rakhis. We plan to do a video call with the rest of our family and have one big celebration,” she added. For the uninitiated, Geeta and Harbhajan, who already had a daughter together, welcomed their son Jovan on July 10 this year and have been over the moon with his arrival.

