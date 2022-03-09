Geeta Basra lauds Virat Kohli for having Anushka Sharma next to him during 100th Test ceremony

Anushka Sharma has always stood by Virat Kohli as a rock-solid pillar. Their constant companionship in various public appearances as a couple has been endearing. The same happened when Virat completed 100 Tests for India. Anushka Sharma was seen present with Virat Kohli during the brief ceremony. Commenting on the same, in a recent interview with a news portal, wife of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra lauded Virat Kohli for supporting his wife and changing standards.

For the unversed, Anushka was seen next to Virat when he was given a ceremonial cap by former cricketer and current Indian national team head coach Rahul Dravid to mark his 100th Test match. While Anushka stood next to him, their daughter and Virat's mother and brother watched it from the stands.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Geeta shared her opinion on the trolling that Anushka Sharma has often received when Virat Kohli hasn't performed well on the pitch and said it's great the way Anushka has been there with him through it all. Geeta further added that it was for the first time she saw pictures where on the 100th Test match, there's a wife standing next to him to receive the award. She lauded Virat for changing standards and rules for his family.

Geeta added, "And I think it's great that the support of Anushka for Virat is equal to the support of Virat for Anushka. So I really loved the fact, I don't think I have ever seen that kind of support at someone's 100th Test match, and I think it's fabulous. He is changing rules, and I think that's nice. I think it's great to see that. I think times have changed, and like I said it's great to see that shift. It's great to see the thinking that has changed."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma is all hearts for hubby Virat Kohli’s thank you post after his 100th test match