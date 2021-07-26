Geeta Basra posts FIRST picture of her son with daughter Heer; Reveals his name in the cutest way

2021 definitely came as a great year for actress Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband, Harbhajan Singh. The couple welcomed their baby boy earlier this month, and they are indeed on cloud 9. These two are already parents to a lovely girl, , and now their little bundle of joy has completed their picture-perfect family. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of her daughter holding her baby brother and revealed the name of her tiny tot.

The picture that Geeta Basra posted saw her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha holding her baby brother in her hand. She could be seen planting a kiss on his forehead. Although, the couple made sure that their tiny tot’s face was still hidden from the world. In the caption, Geeta revealed her newborn’s name. She captioned this cute picture as “Introducing HEER ka VEER..Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.” Everything about this picture was so dreamy, and it would surely melt your heart. We bet this will be the cutest thing you would see on the internet today.

Check it out:

The moment Geeta posted this picture on the internet, fans showered so much love in the comments section. From congratulations to heart emojis, the comments section was filled with love.

We know that now all the fans are eagerly waiting for Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh to reveal their son’s face. How many hearts for this lovely picture? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

