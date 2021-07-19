Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh was ‘taking pictures’ in the labour room; REVEALS daughter Hinaya’s reaction

Geeta Basra speaks on Harbhajan Singh being in the delivery room and how her 5-year-old daughter Hinaya reacted to her baby brother.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh became proud parents for the second time to a baby boy on July 10. The couple has a daughter called Hinaya. Geeta in a recent interview with ETimes opened up about welcoming a baby boy. Though the couple has not yet revealed the name of the child, she spoke about the joy of Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya’s reaction to her baby brother. Geeta mentioned that she had a normal delivery, “But it was a very nice experience. I am very thankful for the set of doctors and their staff who attended to me. It was a bit tough at the time of my Hinaya (first child, daughter), though.”

Geeta Basra spoke about Harbhajan Singh being in the delivery room and said, “Oh yes, right from the word 'Go'. He was taking pictures. He loves kids. He has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids.” When asked if Harbhajan celebrated the occasion with a Bhangra, she said, “Not really. But yes, he was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby. Since then, he has been so joyous that it is to be seen to be believed.” Speaking about daughter Hinaya’s reaction, Geeta said, “Oh, she's constantly looking at her brother as if it's a toy and has become very responsible.”

Speaking about the name of the newborn, Geeta said, “Harbhajan and I are going to announce it in a day or two. It's the name I had thought of when I was carrying Hinaya five years ago.” When asked if her parents were around during the delivery, she said, “Nope, my mom wanted to fly down from London but had to cancel the tickets at the last minute owing to COVID. Harbhajan's sister has been staying with us since our second baby arrived in this world and she's of great help.”

