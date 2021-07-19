  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh was ‘taking pictures’ in the labour room; REVEALS daughter Hinaya’s reaction

Geeta Basra speaks on Harbhajan Singh being in the delivery room and how her 5-year-old daughter Hinaya reacted to her baby brother.
24620 reads Mumbai
Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh was ‘taking pictures’ in the labour room; REVEALS daughter Hinaya’s reaction Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh was ‘taking pictures’ in the labour room; REVEALS daughter Hinaya’s reaction
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh became proud parents for the second time to a baby boy on July 10. The couple has a daughter called Hinaya. Geeta in a recent interview with ETimes opened up about welcoming a baby boy. Though the couple has not yet revealed the name of the child, she spoke about the joy of Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya’s reaction to her baby brother. Geeta mentioned that she had a normal delivery, “But it was a very nice experience. I am very thankful for the set of doctors and their staff who attended to me. It was a bit tough at the time of my Hinaya (first child, daughter), though.”

Geeta Basra spoke about Harbhajan Singh being in the delivery room and said, “Oh yes, right from the word 'Go'. He was taking pictures. He loves kids. He has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids.” When asked if Harbhajan celebrated the occasion with a Bhangra, she said, “Not really. But yes, he was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby. Since then, he has been so joyous that it is to be seen to be believed.” Speaking about daughter Hinaya’s reaction, Geeta said, “Oh, she's constantly looking at her brother as if it's a toy and has become very responsible.”

Speaking about the name of the newborn, Geeta said, “Harbhajan and I are going to announce it in a day or two. It's the name I had thought of when I was carrying Hinaya five years ago.” When asked if her parents were around during the delivery, she said, “Nope, my mom wanted to fly down from London but had to cancel the tickets at the last minute owing to COVID. Harbhajan's sister has been staying with us since our second baby arrived in this world and she's of great help.”

Also Read| Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy; Hinaya Heer becomes elder sister

Credits :ETimesImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Sonam Kapoor shares stunning throwback PICS with Anand Ahuja in Switzerland: Together in every weather
I had all the support I needed: Rajpal Yadav on receiving help from Bollywood during the financial crisis
Mrunal Thakur discusses Ishaan Khatter with Shahid Kapoor during ‘Jersey’: Energy he imparts is amazing
PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif opt for a casual look at ‘ZNMD’ producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s residence
Dia Mirza’s Sunday shenanigans with Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter & ‘bestie’ Samaira include dancing on ‘Iko Iko’
Vicky Kaushal shares a VIDEO that he ‘will 100% delete later’; Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone react
Anonymous 4 hours ago

anyone wanna talk to me?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Hai

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Geeta should have chosen a better husband