Gehana Vasisth backs Shilpa Shetty’s statement: How can one be associated with something that doesn’t exist?

A day after the Mumbai Crime Branch had conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence, they had also recorded the Hungama 2 actress' statement. According to media reports, during the probe, Shilpa denied any involvement in the pornography case. A police official also stated that the actress has also claimed that her husband is innocent and not involved in the production of porn content along with emphasising that she has no connection with the HotShots app. And now, Gehana Vasisth has also come out in Shilpa’s support.

Speaking about Shilpa’s statement, Gehana told ETimes that she does agree with the actress’ statement. “Shilpa is correct. The Hotshots app never had any content that could be classified as pornography. How can someone be associated with something that just does not exist? I believe Shilpa is correct when she's saying that she didn't know anything about the Hotshots app, this is based on my personal knowledge. As far as I know, Hotshots has never made any porn film, ever. Those were bold films, erotic films, hot films, but none of them were porn films,” Gehana mentioned.

For the uninitiated, Gehana has been backing Raj Kundra ever since he has been arrested in the adult racket case. Releasing a statement about the same, Gehana stated that erotic cinema should not be compared to porn. She said, “I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app. He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received.”

