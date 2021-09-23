Gehana Vasisth claims to be framed in alleged pornography case after getting interim bail from SC; WATCH

Gehana Vasisth has been making the headlines ever since her name has emerged in the ongoing pornography case which had Raj Kundra as the main suspect. While she has also been accused in the case regarding the making and distribution of pornographic content, Gehana took a sigh of relief after she was granted interim bail from the Supreme Court. Recently, Gehana was papped at the crime branch wherein she had arrived to record her statement. While speaking to paps about her interim bail, Gehana claimed to be framed in the case.

She said, “I have come to record my statement as of now which was pending for a while. It is visible that I have been framed in the case as I was interacting with the media and was presenting facts to the audience. They were a one sided game and were saying anything they wanted to. So, it was important for me to present my side of the story. And when that happened and I presented my side, so a case was registered against me. I was framed and I have proof and raw footage. CBI has a copy and so do I along with NOC videos. The girl who has filed a case against me has also filed cases on four other directors. Everyone is aware that it was a wrong case and even the FIR copy states so. Still, the case was extended. However, now I am thankful to SC for relief and interim bail. I am hoping to get an anticipatory bail soon”.

Meanwhile, the ongoing pornographic case witnessed a new development after Raj Kundra was released on bail of late. While Gehana refused to comment on the same, she did emphasise that the movies made by them were erotic and bold in nature and doesn’t fall under the category of porn.