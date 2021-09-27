Gehana Vasisth defends Raj Kundra AGAIN, says Sherlyn Chopra is mudslinging allegations to be in news

In a recent chat with ETimes, Gehana Vasisth came to Raj Kundra's defence once more. Gehana, who is also in the midst of the adult film racket case, stated that Sherlyn Chopra is mudslinging allegations against Kundra only to make it to the headlines. Gehana said, "She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content."

She pointed out how Sherlyn is also now "getting personal" and attacking Shilpa Shetty as well. Gehana said that Sherlyn should in fact be thankful to Kundra for being able to earn money via the Armsprime App that was developed for her content. "She should be thankful to Raj Kundra and should worship him. Whatever she is today is because of him. In fact, it is Sherlyn who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content. She was the one who was making porn and even more sleazy content since 2012, and she met Raj only about two-and-a-half-years ago."

Gehana further attacked Sherlyn and said, "All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking . Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all."

