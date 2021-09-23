Gehana Vasisth on getting interim bail in alleged pornography case: Truth will always prevail

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing porn film case. Now, in a recent interaction, the actor reportedly claimed that she has never misguided anyone or committed any fraud. Gehana Vasisth believes that the ‘truth will always prevail’.

In the recent past, Gehana Vasisth had been treading troubled waters as her name was embroiled in an adult film racket involving elite businessman Raj Kundra and wife . However, on September 22, the actor and model was relieved after receiving an interim bail. However, Gehana has to appear before the property cell of Mumbai Branch on Thursday morning.

Talking about the same, she told Etimes, “Hon. Supreme Court of India has allowed my interim application of bail with a condition to attend when required by the investigating authority so I am appearing before the Property Cell, Byculla tomorrow 23rd September 2021 at 11 am to record my statement.”

Upon receiving the bail, Gehana Vasisth reportedly claimed that she was right from the start. Moreover, she firmly believes that the ‘truth will always prevail’. According to the actor, good things are happening to her because she was never wrong. Instead, she reportedly alleged that she’s been wrongly framed.

Gehana Vasisth continued, “I have been saying right from the beginning that joh sachcha hai wahi jeetega (the truth shall prevail) and I am happy that I have got an interim bail from the Supreme Court. I feel I was always in the right and what I did was right, that is why good things are happening to me. Please believe me, I have never misguided anyone, nor have I cheated or committed any fraud. I have never usurped anyone’s money.”

According to ANI, the bench that granted her bail was headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan. To note, earlier Bombay High Court had rejected Gehana’s anticipatory bail plea. Although the model will reportedly not be arrested in the alleged case, she has been asked to follow the investigation when required.

