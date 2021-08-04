Gehana Vasisth goes nude to support Raj Kundra on her Instagram live; Asks fans if she looked ‘vulgar’?

Ever since Raj Kundra has been arrested in the pornography case, Gehana Vasisth, too, has come into the limelight. For the unversed, Gehana is out on bail in the pornography case and has supported Raj Kundra since day one. Well, the actress recently broke the internet with her Instagram live that went viral for all the wrong reasons. She opted to go nude for her live session to prove a point to her fans and asked them if that was looking vulgar?

Yes! You heard that right. Gehana Vasisth went nude on her Instagram live session as she wanted to know from her viewers if she was looking 'vulgar' or 'cheap'. She even asked her fans if this could be termed porn? Gehana is seen continuously saying that she is not wearing anything in the video. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gehana and captioned it as, "without cloth live. m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a porn but when I wear all the cloths , some ppl claim porn. height of hypocrisy."

Click HERE to see the video:

Earlier too, Gehana Vasisth stood in support of Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra. Talking to Etimes, she said, "His arrest is completely illegal because the police have kept him in custody for 7-8 days, and in the meanwhile, they have taken his mobile phone, laptop, CDs and bank account details. If they want to make enquiries, they have enough proof already. Where is the need for them to keep him in custody? The charge sheet has been filed for months now."

