Gehana Vasisth’s anticipatory bail application rejected by Mumbai’s sessions

To note, Gehana was arrested in connection with the FIR registered against her in the adult film racket case. While the Mumbai police was initially investigating the case, it has now been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Sharing the details about the case, the ANI tweet read as, “A Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch”. Interestingly, while Gehana has been booked in the adult film racket case, she has claimed of being targeted by the Mumbai police. The actress told the Bombay High Court that she had exposed the Mumbai police for allegedly demanding bribe from her along with supporting Raj Kundra and Kundra.