Gehana Vasisth’s anticipatory bail application rejected by Mumbai’s sessions

The ongoing adult film racket case, which has Raj Kundra as a ‘key conspirator’, has been coming with new developments and murkier details every day. While Raj has been in judicial custody, Gehana was also arrested of late following which the actress had filed an anticipatory bail application. And now as per the recent development, a session court in Mumbai has rejected Gehana’s anticipatory bail application.

To note, Gehana was arrested in connection with the FIR registered against her in the adult film racket case. While the Mumbai police was initially investigating the case, it has now been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Sharing the details about the case, the ANI tweet read as, “A Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch”. Interestingly, while Gehana has been booked in the adult film racket case, she has claimed of being targeted by the Mumbai police. The actress told the Bombay High Court that she had exposed the Mumbai police for allegedly demanding bribe from her along with supporting Raj Kundra and Kundra.

