Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa on working with Deepika Padukone: She’s so simple and warm

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer has got all the fans excited and they can’t wait for the film to release. The Shakun Batra’s directorial stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa. For those unaware, Dhariya Karwa is not new to the films. He has worked in Uri: The Surgical Strike, 83, and several web series prior to Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, Dhairya opened up about the opportunity to work with Shakun Batra.

Speaking to ETimes, Dhariya said that it felt like a dream come true when he was offered Gehraiyaan. He feels lucky that he got an opportunity to work in Karan Johar’s project, a chance to act opposite Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya and even getting to learn under a director like Shakun Batra.

Dhariya said he is thankful to Karan and Deepika, who made him feel extremely comfortable on set. “When I met Karan for the project, he gave me the biggest and the warmest hug. He told me you are here, and you are here for a reason. You are good, now just enjoy it. Don’t take any pressure and keep doing what you are doing. His words were very reassuring and comforting. As for Deepika, I was just smitten by her. She is everything you would expect her to be and more. We know of her as this humongous star and a fabulous actor, yet she’s so simple and warm,” Dhariya shared.

The film Gehraaiyan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform and is directed by Shakun Batra.

