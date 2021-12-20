Gehraiyaan: Alia Bhatt all excited for Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday's new film

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses of BTown who is always quite active on social media. She often takes it to her social media account to post several pictures and videos of her and gives an update about her day to day life to her fans and followers. Well, all eyes are on Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan ever since the teaser of the film has released. Many celebs have taken to their social media to praise the teaser and the recent name to get added to this list is Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan. Sharing this, Alia wrote, “can’t wait”. It is clear that she is quite excited for the film to release and indeed fans are going gaga about it. Deepika Padukone too took to her Instagram stories and reposted Alia’s story. Sharing her story DP wrote, “Kisses Aloo B!”

Last week, Alia was in New Delhi for the launch of the Brahmastra motion poster launch along with boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The motion poster launch was a success as the actors interacted with their fans. The first look of Ranbir as Shiva also was well received. Currently, she is promoting her first Pan-India film RRR.

She also recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role and will be directed by Karan Johar.

