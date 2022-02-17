Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday turns mermaid, but in a bikini, gets love from Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan. Critics and her fans have been praising her acting skills. Even the movie has gotten mixed reviews and everything from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s chemistry, to the songs everything had been winning hearts across. Although it has been almost a week since the movie has released, the fever around the film has not yet been over. Ananya took to her Instagram handle to drop a stunning underwater picture of her as she is still promoting her film Gehraiyaan.

In the picture, we can see Ananya Panday clad in a white bikini layered with a white shrug. The actress looks like a mermaid inside water and looks breathtakingly gorgeous. In the first picture, Ananya is floating underwater with her legs folded as she holds them with her hands and looks towards the camera. In the next picture too she has folded her legs as she has kept both her hands on her cheeks. The moment she posted this picture, her BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section to compliment.

Take a look:

Talking about the responses, Ananya Panday said, “I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. When I went into this film I was very nervous because you know Tia (her character in the movie) is going through a lot of experiences that I have probably not been through in my life, so I definitely wanted to do justice to the part, and all the nuances and complexities I wanted to do it right. I knew going into this film I just wanted to learn.”

