Gehraiyaan Celeb Review: Soni Razdan to Sanya Malhotra, stars praise Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant's film

Gehraiyaan is set to release on the digital platform on February 11. The film, which deals with relationship complexities, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. On Wednesday, the makers held a premier night and many celebrities joined to watch the film before its release. Well, already fans have praised the trailer a lot and now, celebrities are heaping praise. Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others' reactions.

Sanya wrote, “GehraiyaaN, I feel in love with every frame of this beautiful film. @deepikapadukone is so effortless and so layered as Alisha. You are truly an inspiration. @SiddhantChaturvedi I have seen you evolve like never before your journey from Gully Boy to Gehraiyaan has been beautiful one. @ananyapanday You are brilliant as Tia so so so good! And @dhairyakarwa you are spectacular. You made me smile everytime you came on screen. All in All.” Soni Razdan wrote, “What lies beneath, secrets and lies and the depths one plumbs is what #GehraiyaanOnPrime is all about. @shakunbatra makes a unique film all about the complexity of the human heart. The performances are all outstanding @deepikapadukone blows you away… absolutely must watch!"

Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

Take a look at the reactions here:

From the trailer of the film, it seems like Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya).

