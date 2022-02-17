Gehraiyaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi go underwater as the saga continues; PICS.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi had everyone hooked to the screen this past weekend as their dramatic love affair played out in Gehraiyaan. It will be a week since the film's release and the actors dropped some new photos. Taking to Instagram, both Deepika and Siddhant shared some stunning underwater shots.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram brightened up as the actress posted two underwater shots in a blazing orange swimsuit. With her eyes wide open, Deepika did not lose her charm or expressions despite shooting underwater. She captioned the photo, "Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater..- Marisa Reichardt #GehraiyaanOnPrime, Watch Now!," as she went on to tag all her other cast members.

Not just that, Siddhant also dropped similar pictures as he went underwater in a printed shirt and posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…Watch #gehraiyaanonprime."

Take a look at Deepika and Siddhant's photos below:

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan opened to largely rave reviews and took social media by storm. The film took a deep dive into human emotions and relations.

Deepika Padukone's performance was the talk of the town and her husband Ranveer Singh also penned a heartfelt note hailing her work in the film. "Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!" Ranveer proudly wrote for his wifey Deepika Padukone.

