Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone calls Ananya Panday her ‘younger sister’ & praises Siddhant for his evolution

Just sometime back the trailer of Gehraiyaan was released and we bet fans have entered deep into the world of this film so much that they cannot stop talking about the movie. Netizens have been going gaga about everything in the trailer. From Siddhant and Deepika’s chemistry to the background music, everything has been winning hearts. Today a virtual press conference was held for the trailer launch in the presence of the entire cast and crew. Deepika spoke about a lot of things like her experience of shooting Gehraiyaan and her bond with the other actors.

Talking about her co-stars, Deepika Padukone said, “Dhairya is like an older brother whom I can call, Ananya is like a younger sister but so wise and talented.” She also spoke about Siddhant Chaturvedi and his journey till now. “To see Sid's evolution from Gully Boy to this..to see this journey was great..” For the unversed, Siddhant had worked with DP’s hubby Ranveer Singh in his debut movie Gully Boy. Sid was appreciated for the portrayal of MC Sher in the movie and everyone loved his work.

Talking about what was the biggest takeaway from the film, Deepika Padukone said, “To see how much everyone has grown over 2 years is the biggest takeaway from Gehraiyaan.”

To note, the film was earlier slated for a January 2022 release. Now, Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. The film also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

