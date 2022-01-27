Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone lets fans take a dive ‘into the world of Alisha’; WATCH

Gehraiyaan has become one of the most anticipated releases in recent times. Even since the trailer of the Shakun Batra directorial dropped, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch how the story unfolds for the several characters of the film. Moreover, the ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor is an interesting combination unlike anything seen before. Now, ahead of its digital premiere on the 11th of February, Deepika took to her social media space and treated fans to a glimpse into the world of her character, ‘Alisha’.

Sometime back, Deepika posted a video on her official Instagram handle showcasing a montage of scenes featuring Alisha from Gehraiyaan. The video starts with a clapboard and Alisha saying, “Main nahi chahti jo maa ke saath hua, who mere saath ho (I don’t want to go through what Mom went through)…I don’t want to end up like up…stuck”. Meanwhile, we get to see different emotional moods of Alisha: smiling, crying, sad, lost in thought, and in an embrace with Zain (Siddhant). Sharing this video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “Choices or destiny…What do you believe in? A peek into the world of #Alisha #Gehraiyaan Releasing #11thFebruary”.

Click HERE to watch the video.

From the trailer of the film, it seems like Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). This Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

