Gehraiyaan: Immerse in the lives of Deepika Padukone, Ananya & Siddhant in this BTS video from sets

Ever since the trailer of the film Gehraiyaan has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. From the star cast that includes, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday to the foot-tapping music, everything about this film is falling perfectly till now with the fans. Well, DP took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of the Gehraiyaan team having fun and we bet this would get you excited for the film even more. Also, it is proof of their camaraderie off-screen.

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone in several attires. She can be seen smiling, getting ready for her shots, giving flying kisses, and hugging her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She can also be seen focusing on the camera in one bit where she looks engrossed in her work. Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya too seem to be having fun in the video. The video ends with a celebration and the entire team is in a celebratory mood. Sharing this video, Deepika wrote, “Besabar Besabar…#Doobey #GehraiyaanOnPrime #11thFebruary.”

Take a look:

To note, the film was earlier slated for a January 2022 release. Now, Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. The film also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. Batra is also serving as producer on Gehraiyaan alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Backing the film are Batra's Jouska Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

