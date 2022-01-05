Gehraiyaan Posters: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani & others in awe of Deepika, Siddhant & Ananya

In a surprising announcement on Deepika Padukone's birthday, makers of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan announced a new release date of the film. Starring Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead, the new posters of the complex relationship drama also were dropped today and well, the chemistry between the leads has certainly impressed everyone. From fans to Btown celebs like Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more, all are showering love on Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant as Gehraiyaan posters go viral on social media.

Kareena, who is a fan of Shakun Batra's work, commented on the posters and wrote, "Shakun Shakun Shakun" with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia looked excited and wrote, "Can't wait." Janhvi saw the posters and shared it on her Instagram stories. She even wished Deepika on her birthday with it. Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday @deepikapadukone You shine brighter every year and I can't wait to see all the magic you have in store for us this year. Wishing the most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor all the love and luck and happiness in the world. PS: Gehraiyaan looks insane!!!"

Kiara Advani also loved the posters and wrote, "Happy birthday @deepikapadukone Wishing you love, health, happiness and peace. Can't wait to watch you shine again this year."

Have a look at the wishes:

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in important roles. Deepika will be seen as Aisha, Siddhant as Zain and Ananya as Tia in the film. The shoot for it took place in several locations including Goa. Directed by Shakun, the film is backed by Dharma Productions and will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

