Gehraiyaan’s Beqaaboo Out: Watch Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi take their romance a notch higher

As we are nearing the release of Gehraiyaan, the excitement of the fans are increasing with each passing day. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, fans are going gaga over it. Be it Deepika Padukone or Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sizzling chemistry or Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s screen presence, everything about this film is being loved. Talking about the songs, netizens have already fallen in love with them and today the makers have released yet another song titled Beqaaboo and we bet it is going to make its way into your playlist.

The song is all about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry that keeps growing in every scene. This song is all about going beqaaboo with your feelings and enjoying the feeling of love. These two stars are setting the screen on fire and their chemistry is adding to the beauty of the track. The song is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Savera. It is a peppy number and perfect for your Valentines Day celebration this year. We bet Beqaaboo is going to make an entry into your playlist and pave way into your hearts right away.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be releasing on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

From the trailer of the film, it seems like Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). This Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It will be released on Amazon Prime on February 11.

ALSO READ: Shakun Batra reveals intimacy scenes in Gehraiyaan are not for 'shock value': A small part of film's narrative