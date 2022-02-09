Gehraiyaan screening: Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Chunky Panday, Arshad Warsi & others papped; PICS

Today happened to be Gehraiyaan screening day and the event was super glamorous and dazzling. Speaking of the star cast of the film, Deepika Padukone donned a color block outfit and looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Ananya went for a classic black and white look, and Siddhant Chaturvedi looked handsome in his lavender suit. Dhairya Karwa too opted for a formal look and rocked a striped suit. Now, coming to the other guests - well, where to start? From Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan to Chunky Panday and Arshad Warsi, numerous stars graced the event.

The mother-daughter duo, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt opted for casual yet classy looks. Shaheen wore a white pullover with blue jeans. On the other hand, Soni went for a denim or denim look and rocked it. Arshad Warsi came with his wife Maria Goretti. While Arshad sported an all-black look, Maria looked beautiful in her formal attire with a light blue shirt and a long black skirt. Rajat Sharma looked quite dashing in a checkered shirt and jeans.

Take a look:

We also spotted Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma who opted for a cool outfit that comprised of a unique hoodie and pants. Ayush Sharma was also a part of the event and was seen in a brown shirt and black pants. Chunky Panday too rocked a casual outfit and wore a colourful tee with jeans. All in all, the event was quite a star-studded and glamorous one.

