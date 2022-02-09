Gehraiyaan Screening: Tahira Kashyap, Sanya Malhotra, Kalki Koechlin & others glam the event

Gehraiyaan’s release is just days away and fans have been going gaga over everything related to the film. Be it the star cast, the songs, or the sizzling chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, everything has been grabbing all the limelight. On Wednesday, the movie had its grand screening. Apart from star cast that included Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra, numerous other stars such as Tahira Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, Sanya Malhotra, and others also were a part of the event. Yes, the event was a star-studded one, and get ready to be dazzled by the sheer gorgeousness of it all.

In the pics that were clicked, one of the first stars who caught our eyes was Tahira Kashyap. The beautiful celebrity went for a simple but sophisticated look. Clad in a white shirt and ripped mom jeans, Tahira looked super smart. Her combat boots only boosted her entire look. On the other, Sanya Malhotra went for an all-black look. She sported a black top with black leather pants and carried a small black baguette as well - a look that suited her all too well! Coming to Kalki Koechlin, the gorgeous actress opted for an Indian look, and thank god she did! She blessed our eyes with the bling peach-coloured ethnic attire.

Take a look:

And oh, did we mention Alaya F’s jaw-dropping attire? She pulled off a brown leather corset with leather pants of the same colour in the lighter shade. Bold fashion choices executed with finesse, we are impressed Alaya!

Take a look:

