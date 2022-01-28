Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi introduces people to Zain, Deepika Padukone responds

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan dropped, viewers have been excitedly waiting for its release. The Shakun Batra directorial starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles will be premiering on an OTT platform on the 11th of February. After Deepika treated fans to a glimpse of her character Alisha yesterday, Siddhant took to his Instagram space and gave viewers some insight into his life as Zain on screen today.

A few hours back, Siddhant posted a video showcasing Zain in Gehraiyaan. In the video, we get to see different shades and moods of the character while he seems lost in his own thoughts. We hear Alisha’s voice asking Zain, “Feel guilty”. Zain then says, “Jab koi tumhaare baare mein naa soch raha ho naa…khud ko apne baare mein sochna padta hain (When no one spares a thought for you, you need to think about yourself)”. Sharing this video, Siddhant captioned it, “Chaos - personified. This is Zain. - Not your boy next door. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11.”

Deepika too shared the video on her Instagram space and added a caption written from the point of view of Alisha. The caption read, “Your chaos rhymes with mine (wave emoji) Meet #Zain”.

Talking about the film, from the trailer, Gehraiyaan looks like the story focusing on the complexities of life, relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. Viewers have mostly liked the trailer and are waiting with bated breath to find out how the stories of all these characters finally unfold.

