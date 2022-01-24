Gehraiyaan Song Doobey OUT: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s track is dreamy and adventurous

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have been creating a massive buzz of late courtesy their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie deals with complex human emotions and the trailer has got the fans quite excited as it opened to rave reviews. While fans are eagerly waiting for Gehraiyaan to release, adding on to the fans’ excitement, the makers have released the first song of the movie and it is titled as Doobey. In fact, the makers had even unveiled the teaser of the song which happens to be a love number.

Sung by Lothika and penned by Kausar Munir, Doobey is all about the first phase of falling in love with someone. It is the phase where everything is dreamy and adventurous and you can’t seem to get enough of each other. Doobey is focused on Deepika and Siddhant and gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry which is certainly setting the screen on fire. Needless to say, Deepika and Siddhant’s pair has come as a breath of fresh air and Doobey is striking the right chord with millions of hearts.

Check out the song below:

To note, Gehraiyaan features a lot of intimate scenes between Deepika and Siddhant. Talking about the same, Deepika credited director Shakun Batra for creating a comfortable environment. “I don’t think it would be possible without the comfort that he (Shakun) has given all of us. You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences,” she said during the trailer launch.

