Gehraiyaan Teaser: Nag Ashwin calls Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer ‘so dreamy’; WATCH

After a long wait, we finally know that Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is titled Gehraiyaan. The name of this Shakun Batra directorial had been under the wraps for long, and today, it was finally revealed, along with the teaser of the film. Many celebs from the entertainment industry, as well as fans have appreciated how the teaser looks. Speaking of which, South film director Nag Ashwin is also all praise for the first look of this romantic drama and he posted about the same on his Instagram stories.

A few hours back, Nag Ashwin took to the photo-blogging site and shared the teaser of Gehraiyaan on his IG stories. Along with it, he also wrote a sweet caption praising the team. It read, “Looks so dreamy…And yet so real..So cool @shakunbatra (clapping emotions) @deepikapadukone and the whole team…can’t wait! #gehraiyaan”. In the teaser, one can see Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character knocking on a door, while Deepika’s character, who is on the side, opens it, and the two embrace each other. We also see glimpses of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film will be out on an OTT platform on January 25th next year.

Take a look at Nag Ashwin’s story:

In other news, Nag Ashwin and Deepika will be seen collaborating for the first time in an upcoming film. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars South star Prabhas. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a key role. Tentatively named Project K, the first schedule of the film was recently shot in Hyderabad. Deepika summed up her feelings about working with Nag Ashwin and Prabhas in three words and said she is “curious, excited and nervous”.

