Gehraiyaan Title Track: Fans are awestruck by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Ananya Panday starrer soulful number

Gehraiyaan trailer has already left fans impressed and they can’t wait for the film to release. The romantic drama is all set to release on February 11 on the digital platform. It has skipped theatrical release due to COVID-19. And today the makers have surprised fans by releasing the title track of the film. Fans are in awe of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer soulful song.

The soothing melody is penned by Ankur Tewari and the lyrics perfectly emote the narrative of the film and its characters. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, the song shows how they are dealing with broken hearts while struggling with their messed up feelings in relationships. The film is a contemporary relationship drama by Shakun Batra. It stars Deepika as Alisha, Dhairya as Karan, Ananya as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain.

One of the fans wrote, “The extremely beautiful #DeepikaPadukone in #Gehraiyaan.” Another wrote, “The #gehraiyaan title track will grow on me eventually. And then I'll be obsessed and then I'll replay it till I get bored of it and won't listen to it for months.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films.

