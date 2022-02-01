Gehraiyaan Title Track Out: Dive into the world of Deepika, Siddhant & Ananya with the much-awaited track

Ever since the first teaser of Gehraiyaan had released, fans had gone gaga over the title track that played in the background. That small chunk of the title track became so popular that fans have been eagerly waiting for the full song to be out. Looks like, the makers of the film have finally decided to make the fans happy by releasing the song and well we would just say that it was worth the wait. We bet you would fall in love with the song instantly.

If you loved Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in the trailer of Gehraiyaan then you would witness a little more of it in the title track. The video of the song has bits of Deepika and Dhairya’s relationship, Ananya and Siddhant’s relationship too. From loving fiercely to breaking down, this son beautifully captures many emotions of the characters. We bet the soulful music will instantly make its way into your heart and it is here to stay.

From the trailer of the film, it seems like Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). This Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It will be released on Amazon Prime on February 11.

