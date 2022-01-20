Gehraiyaan Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday hail this Deepika Padukone starrer

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama flick, Gehraiyaan. Now, just weeks ahead of their movie’s premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace the audiences. Speaking of which, on Thursday, January 20, the much-awaited trailer was released online. Needless to say, it has sent social media abuzz.

Not only fans, but even celebrities are reacting to the trailer of the film. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to re-share the video calling it ‘Love Love Love’. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda said, “Lovee! This is just (lovestruck emoticon) Congratulations Team.” Even Chunky Panday heaped praises for his daughter’s upcoming film. Shashank Khaitan, Zoya Akhtar were amongst others who loved the trailer.

Check out the reactions below:

The plot of Gehraiyaan is yet unclear but the trailer suggests it depicts the twisted love stories of four people. With a hint of love triangle, infidelity, chemistry and passion, the upcoming movie will take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie are not releasing the movie theatrically. Instead, it will premiere on February 11, 2022 via Amazon Prime Video.

