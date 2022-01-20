Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Ananya bring to life riveting tale of friendship, love & lies

After working his magic with Kapoor & Sons, Shakun Batra is back with yet another meticulously weaved and crafted tale. The filmmaker dropped the trailer of his next film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the leading roles. An urban and complex tale of friendship, love and life, the trailer of Gehraiyaan is like a breath of fresh air.

Sharing the trailer, Deepika wrote, “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!”. On the other hand, producer Karan Johar captioned the trailer as, “All the shades of love, choices & consequences wrapped into an experience that awaits you”.

Watch Gehraiyaan Trailer below:

The film was earlier slated for a January 2022 release. Now, Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. The film also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. Batra is also serving as producer on Gehraiyaan alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Backing the film are Batra's Jouska Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.