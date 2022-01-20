Gehraiyaan Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans feel Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi have a sizzling chemistry

As promised Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan’s trailer was launched just sometime back. And as expected, the trailer has taken the internet by quite a storm. All the actors looked lovely in the trailer and there is indeed a lot waiting in store for all of us. Ever since the teaser of Gehraiyaan was released, be it the title track or the scenes everything has been winning the hearts of the fans and after the trailer launch, fans cannot stop tweeting about the film.

From Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s chemistry to Ananya Panday’s acting skills and the background music, fans have been praising a lot of things. One Twitter user wrote, “Best trailer I've seen in recent times...hands down!” Another Twitter user wrote, “so so good!! it seems like such a fresh take on relationships and love.” A third Twitter user wrote, “Deepika & Siddhant’s chemistry looks fire.” Well, Netizens have a lot many things to say about the trailer and we do not want you to miss out on these tweets. Hence we have listed down some of the tweets below.

To note, the film was earlier slated for a January 2022 release. Now, Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. The film also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. Batra is also serving as producer on Gehraiyaan alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Backing the film are Batra's Jouska Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

