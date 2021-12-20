Gehraiyaan Twitter Reactions: Netizens can't keep calm over Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry

Gehriyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be releasing next month. The Shakun Batra directorial has taken the OTT route and will release on Amazon Prime Video. Today, the makers dropped a brief teaser of the film and gave a glimpse of the characters as well as revealed the title. 

In the teaser, we get to see Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters developing an intense chemistry. The film revolves around modern day relationships and Shakun Batra's complex take on it. The brief teaser also features Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa. 

However, it is Siddhant and Deepika's onscreen intimate relationship that has stood out for netizens. Deepika and Ananya began trending on Twitter on Monday as the teaser released. Fans shipped this new onscreen pair and tweeted in support. Mentioning their character names, one Twitter user wrote, "I'm here for Alisha and Zain #DeepikaPadukone #SiddhantChaturvedi." 

While another mentioned that Shakun Batra's cast is doing full justice to the theme. Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Gehraiyaan below: 

