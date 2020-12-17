Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh open up on working together in a film: Looking for something special

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have worked together in several films and are adored for their both on and off-screen chemistry.

The power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza won many hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the 2012 romantic drama Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Their electrifying chemistry in the film had set the tongues wagging. Notably, the couple started off their acting journey together with the 2003 release Tujhe Meri Kasam. After having dated each other, Riteish and Genelia got hitched on 3 February 2012. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been dishing out major couple goals for everyone. It goes without saying that the duo is among the most beloved couples in Bollywood.

While their fans wanting to see them together on the silver screen, Riteish and Genelia have spilled the beans on collaborating together for a film. They spoke about it in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. On being asked if a filmmaker wants to cast them together and what exactly they would be looking for in the project, the actor pointed towards a good script. Genelia, on the other hand, said, “I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special. We are looking forward to working together.”

Further, when asked if their kids have watched their films, Genelia said she doesn’t think even they know that their parents are actors. She added that her kids often ask her if their father is going to the office for work. “They haven’t watched any of my films. They recently saw Total Dhamaal. They think that probably every parent does some sort of acting job. They are now getting the hang of it,” added the Marjaavaan star. Riteish and Genelia have also worked together in films like Masti and Lal Bhaari.

Hindustan Times

