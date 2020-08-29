  1. Home
Genelia D’Souza confirms she tested COVID 19 positive 3 weeks ago; Reveals the only way to fight the ‘monster’

Genelia D’Souza, who was tested COVID 19 positive around 21 days ago, revealed that she was asymptomatic. She has now tested negative for COVID 19.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 07:51 pm
Genelia D’Souza confirms she tested COVID 19 positive 3 weeks ago; Reveals the only way to fight the ‘monster’Genelia D’Souza confirms she tested COVID 19 positive 3 weeks ago; Reveals the only way to fight the ‘monster’
While India has been witnessing a massive spike in the number of COVID 19 positive cases with every passing day, the situation is getting intense in the country. To note, over 34 lakhs people have been infected across India so far. In fact, our Bollywood celebrities have also not been able to escape the deadly virus and several celebs have been tested positive for COVID 19. After Bachchans had battled this highly transmissible disease, the recent celebrity to get infected with COVID 19 is Genelia D'Souza. Yes! You read it right. The actress made the revelation in a tweet today.

Genelia revealed that she was tested COVID 19 positive three weeks ago and was asymptomatic for 21 days. While she stayed in complete isolation for 21 days, she has now been tested negative. The actress is grateful enough to manage to beat the deadly virus. However, she did admit that staying in isolation for three weeks was quite challenging. “As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time, I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones,” Genelia wrote.

She further called COVID 19 a monster and stated that the only way to fight it is “test early, eat healthy and stay fit.” Genelia also emphasised, “Surround yourselves with love….that’s true strength and it’s all one needs.”

Take a look at Genelia’s tweet about testing COVID 19 positive:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested COVID 19 positive. In fact, Big B and Abhishek were also hospitalised for the treatment.

