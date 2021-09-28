Genelia D’Souza REACTS to mean trolls who called her ‘cheap, vulgar aunty’: I hope you are well

Genelia D’Souza has been a bubbly actress who has won millions of hearts with her acting prowess. While she has been a powerhouse of talent, her humour quotient has also been the talk of the town. Recently, the actress will be gracing the Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch along with husband Riteish Deshmukh for the finale episode. During the conversation with Arbaaz, Genelia had opened up about the trolling culture which has become a part and parcel of the ongoing celeb life.

In the promo, Riteish and Genelia were seen talking about the latter viral video wherein she was seen rolling her eyes as the Housefull actor was having a conversation with . While the video went viral, it also had nasty comments. During the interview, Arbaaz went on to read one of the comments about Genelia, which read as, “Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn't suit your age and face especially when you're married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They'll be like, ‘Even we don’t act anything like this’”. Addressing the troll, Genelia stated, “I don't think he's having a good day at home. I hope you're well, bhaisaab. I hope you're really okay at home”.

Later, Riteish also addressed the issue of celebs being trolled and stated that celebs must have developed a thick skin against them. “It's okay for people to come, because you're putting yourself out there. I don't think one should take offence. I always write, ‘Love you too, my friend’,” he added. Speaking about the work front, Riteish will be next seen in starrer Bachchan Pandey along with Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

