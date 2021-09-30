Genelia D’Souza reveals REAL story behind viral video of her reaction towards Riteish & Preity’s conversation

Genelia D’Souza has been making the headlines for a while ever since the promo of her gracing Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. The actress will be gracing the finale episode with husband Riteish Deshmukh and the promos have got the fans excited. In one of the promos, Genelia was seen addressing the mean comments on her viral video of her reaction towards Riteish Deshmukh and ’s conversation at an event. While the actress gave a sassy reply to the trolls, she has now revealed the real incident behind the video.

Talking about the viral video, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress revealed why she was irked during Riteish and Preity Zinta's conversation on the red carpet. “The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay. But we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction,” she added.

Genelia also added that she doesn’t react to the trolls and don’t bother to react. She said, “I don't read comments, I don't get involved. If there is a positive comment, I reply to that. I choose that way, because you're so busy in your life, with your children and family affairs, so kisi aur ka tension kyun loon? I just avoid it, I don't look at it, I don't even bother to block the user”.