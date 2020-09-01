Genelia D’Souza reveals what was the most challenging part while battling COVID 19 in self isolation

Genelia D’Souza who recently revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, opened up about how it all began and the toughest part about staying isolated.

While the number of COVID-19 cases in India has been spiking up as each day passes, actress Genelia D’Souza recently revealed that she had tested positive for the virus three weeks ago, but has recovered now. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about how it all began, and how was it to stay isolated. The actress revealed, that she had been to Latur, where someone in the house there had tested positive.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “Well, we had been to Latur. Someone in the house there had tested positive. So we all had to get our COVID-19 tests done. I never thought in my wildest dream that I would test positive as I had absolutely no symptoms- no cough/fever/cold/nausea/breathlessness- in fact just nothing. We got our tests done in Latur and we were supposed to come back on that day. We decided to stick to our plan and it was on my journey back that I got a call that I had tested positive. Thankfully, Riteish and the kids had tested negative.”

Genelia went on to reveal that she didn’t go home, but went straight to the hospital and prepared to be admitted. “I didn't go home. I headed straight to Lilavati Hospital, prepared to be admitted. I was ready to deal with it head-on. But when they checked and saw that I was totally asymptomatic and even my X-ray was clear- I was consequently advised to quarantine myself at home. I chose to go and stay in a separate place, our other flat. I didn't want to risk anybody. I was expecting that I might contract fever or some other symptom on the 3rd day. But there too, nothing happened.”

Talking about her stay in a separate flat, the actress said that it was the most challenging part. “That was the most challenging part. In hindsight, I think I should have quarantined myself in a separate room in my house only. It was very tough to stay alone, not hearing even anybody's footsteps. It's terrible to be in surroundings which are not totally to your daily routine and comfort and just sit there doing virtually nothing. My friends, however, kept me cheerful by calling me up, every now and then. And let me tell you the way Riteish took charge of the kids, it was remarkable. He was extremely worried but braved it out. Riteish is a great husband and father.”

Sharing what made her come out and talk about this, the actress said, “I began to feel there's too much information and misinformation on Coronavirus out in the public domain. Which is why I am finally speaking.”

ALSO READ: Genelia D’Souza confirms she tested COVID 19 positive 3 weeks ago; Reveals the only way to fight the ‘monster’

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×