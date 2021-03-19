Genelia D’Souza shows what happened at home after Riteish Deshmukh kissed Preity Zinta’s hand at an event

Genelia D’Souza took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video featuring hubby Riteish Deshmukh and actress Preity Zinta.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are the cutest couples in B-Town. They often share interesting pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. Earlier, there has been a viral video featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Preity G Zinta was doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Riteish and Preity can be seen interacting with each other happily. After a while, Riteish can be also seen kissing Preity's hands and hugging her.

At that time, Genelia can be seen pretending to smile and then making a straight face. The jealous expression of the actress will surely make you laugh out loud. Now, Genelia has shared the reaction to what must have happened with Riteish back home. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video wherein she can be seen punching Riteish while he gets scared and falls off the chair on the floor. They can be seen lip-syncing the Ram Lakhan song Tera Naam Liya. While sharing the same, Genelia wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home?"

Check Genelia D’Souza’s latest post below:

For the love of the viral video.. & of course @Riteishd & the cutest ting ting @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/wCsPhDMPcq — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) March 19, 2021

Genelia and Riteish have been together for nearly two decades now. The duo tied the knot on February 3, 2012, and now they are proud parents to two lovely sons, Riaan and Rahyll.

Recently, during a chat session with Bollywood Bubble, Riteish revealed how he proposed to Genelia. The Ek Villain actor said, “We went towards Marine Drive and it started getting dark. I had ordered our favourite Pizza. We sat on the front of the yacht it was a lovely and chilly evening. I reached a particular place that I wanted to be. And another friend of mine had a building right in front of Marine drive. Then I asked her to look there. The fireworks were planned at that point. And that’s when I proposed to her."

Also Read: WATCH: Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza's hilarious version of their popular song from Ready is unmissable

Share your comment ×