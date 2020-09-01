Genelia D’Souza spotted with Riteish Deshmukh, kids for the first time post recovering from COVID 19; See Pics

Genelia D’Souza recently revealed she was tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered from it after 21 days of isolation.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has been spiking up as each day passes by. It’s been over six months since the pandemic hit our country and now slowly things are getting back to normal but with safety measures and social distancing in practice. There were celebrities also who were affected by the virus but have now recovered and tested negative. One amongst them is Genelia D’Souza who most recently revealed she tested positive for the Coronavirus three weeks ago.

Genelia D’Souza in her social media post added that she isolated herself till she was tested negative for the virus. Few days after the actress revealed she was tested negative for the virus, she has been spotted out with her Riteish Deshmukh and kids. The actress can be seen dressed casual in a pair of blue jeans, white t-shirt and sneakers.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Genelia opened up how it all began. “Well, we had been to Latur. Someone in the house there had tested positive. So we all had to get our COVID-19 tests done. I never thought in my wildest dream that I would test positive as I had absolutely no symptoms- no cough/fever/cold/nausea/breathlessness- in fact just nothing. We got our tests done in Latur and we were supposed to come back on that day. We decided to stick to our plan and it was on my journey back that I got a call that I had tested positive. Thankfully, Riteish and the kids had tested negative.”

The actress then quarantined herself in another apartment of theirs for three weeks, while Riteish looked after their two kids. She also added that she didn’t have anyone come cook or clean for her and she did it all by herself. The actress also added that the most challenging part of it was for her to stay in a separate flat.

