Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 17 years of togetherness with husband Riteish Deshmukh; Shares adorable videos

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, who made their debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam, celebrate 17 years of the movie’s release in the most adorable way.

Think of the most adorable couple in B-town and all one can think of is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. The duo, who are happily married for seven years now, has been giving serious relationship goals for over a decade now. In fact, in the time of flings and passing affairs, Genelia and Riteish are the perfect example of true and unconditional love. The couple, who made their debut in the showbiz industry with 2003 release Tujhe Meri Kasam, have been together for 17 years now and continues to be head over heels in love with each other.

Needless to say, their debut movie marked the beginning of their fairytale love story and will always be the most beautiful chapter of their lives. And while Tujhe Meri Kasam clocked 17 years of its release today, which also marked 17 years of togetherness for Riteish-Genelia, the Deshmukh couple chose to celebrate it in a different way. The Masti couple shared some adorable videos on social media as they recreated the title track of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Genelia captioned a video as, “17years later.... Reliving the magic of our debut film.”

Take a look at Riteish and Genelia’s video celebrating 17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Genelia has been staying away from the limelight post marriage. Although she did make some cameo appearances in movies like Jai Ho, Lai Bhaari and Force 2, a full-fledged movie is still awaited from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress. On the other hand, Riteish is gearing up for Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3.

