Genelia Deshmukh feels 'lucky' to have Riteish Deshmukh in her life; says, 'I want my sons to be like their father'

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The couple is 'made for each other.' They have been together for 21 years now. Genelia, who was one of the popular faces in the South film industry, quit acting after marriage. She continued to be a homemaker as her two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, grew up. But at this time, Riteish made her realize what she likes and that is acting, according to the actress. In a recent interview, Genelia spoke about how amazing of a person is Riteish and wants her sons to be like their father.

Genelia Deshmukh wants her sons to be like Riteish Deshmukh

In a recent interview with Zoom, Genelia opened up about how she became "comfortable" with being at home and "not working." Initially, it was because her two sons were infants but later she became lazy to do work. At this time Riteish told her, “What are you doing?” He reminded me that I love acting.” The Jaane Tu Jaane Na actress said, “I couldn’t do so many things without Riteish.”

Praising Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia said, "The value of a man is seen when he is extremely secure, when a woman’s success doesn’t bother him. I am really lucky to have Riteish." She also added that the Dhamaal actor is "amazing and a secure man."

The 35-year-old actress said that she wants her two sons to be like their father as she added, "He is not just an actor. He is an architect, a producer, and an entrepreneur; he has got some 10 jobs, still, he is a great dad. He is an involved father."

Meanwhile, Genelia and Riteish dated each other for 9 long years before tying the knot on February 3, 2012. They starred together in films like Masti and Tujhe Meri Kasam. Recently, they once again captivated their fans' hearts with their chemistry in Riteish’s directorial debut film, Ved which became a huge blockbuster upon its release.

