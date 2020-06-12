Genelia Deshmukh happily grooves to Baahubali song

  1. Home
When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh.
On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to "Manhohari" track from the blockbuster movie "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand.

"When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A lot of fa posts followed.

A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face."

Another one wrote: "You look so happy."

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.

Credits :IANS

