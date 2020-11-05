Genelia Deshmukh, Harman Baweja’s It’s My Life to FINALLY release post a decade; Will premiere on TV

Anees Bazmee directorial It’s My Life, featuring Genelia D’Souza and Harman Baweja in the lead, happens to be a remake of a Telugu film and was shot around 10 years ago.

The Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's It's My Life finally saw a ray of hope. Well, it was stuck for over 10 years, but now it is going to have a direct television release. The Harman Baweja and Genelia Deshmukh starrer is the Hindi remake of the hit 2006 Telugu film. Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, Boney Kapoor who is the co-producer of the film said that it was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities, a genre that everyone enjoys, including him.

He further explained that the film showcases the relationship dynamics between a father and son from the time the child is born to becoming an adult. It is an Anees Bazmee directorial and the release date of the film has been pushed repeatedly. Now, it is all set to premiere on Zee Cinema on November 29. The director said that the film is packed with laughter.

Also, a source close to the film informed, "It's My Life has been ready for a decade. The release date has been repeatedly announced and cancelled. Boney was in talks with several people to release the film in theatres. However, he put the plan on a back burner. Now, the makers feel it is ideal to release the film directly on TV."

While, director Bazmee said that whenever he takes up a script, he always put himself in the audience's shoes to see if it is entertaining or not. He also explained that the movie is a perfect entertainment package as it is packed with drama, romance and a spectacular star cast. “I am sure with its TV release it will brighten up everybody's mood especially at these unprecedented times" Bazmee concluded.

