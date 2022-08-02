Genelia Deshmukh looks pretty in white one-piece as she gets papped at the wrap party of Trial Period.

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most adored Indian actresses who has been a part of memorable movies from different movie industries in India like Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Force, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, Dum, Orange and more. The actress married her Tujhe Meri Kasam co-star Riteish Deshmukh, in a grand wedding on 3rd February, 2012 and is now a mother to Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Genelia is currently working on her comeback films for different movie industries.

Genelia was papped at the wrap party of her next Hindi film Trial Period yesterday night. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her printed white one-piece. She also sported bangs and it looked wonderful on her. Apart from Genelia, even Shakti Kapoor was papped at the party.

Have a look at Genelia Deshmukh’s photos from Trial Period:

Genelia is very active on social media and is often seen sharing reels with her better half. She recently recreated a song from her movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya with Riteish and it was much loved by all her admirers and followers. Their admirers called them the best couple ever. They have always been very supportive of one another and have also supported each other from a career standpoint.

Genelia will be seen in numerous movies over the next year. Apart from Trial Period, she will be seen in Mister Mummy with her husband Riteish. The film is directed by Shaad Ali. She is also working in a bilingual Kannada-Telugu film which is yet to be titled. The film is directed by Radha Krishna. We await the release of her upcoming movies with bated breaths.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia give a glimpse of their fun weekend plans as they dance to 'Tamma Tamma'; WATCH