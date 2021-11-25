Genelia Deshmukh pens a heartwarming birthday note for her son Riaan: Will be the wind beneath your wings.

Genelia Deshmukh, who is a proven social media bee, took to Instagram to wish her son. The doting mum, who as always drops a fun reel, shared a series of photos to wish her 'brave boy' Riaan who celebrates his birthday today. Genelia also penned a heartwarming note for her baby boy and promised him to be the wind beneath his wings.

Her message read, "My Dearest Baby Boy, I have a zillion wants, desires and wishes for you but what you have taught me is, that those are mine and not yours..So today I want to promise you that I will always put your wants before mine..When you want to fly, I will not try to be your wings but rather the wind beneath your wings."

She added, "If you are don’t hold the first place, I promise to not to get disappointed but rather show you the beauty of a second place or maybe even show you that being last in the line still has its own specialness, it’s own grit, it’s own determination. But most of all to assure you That I will always be in front of you to cheer you on Behind you to have your back And next to you so you aren’t walking alone. Happy Birthday Riaan.. I Love You My brave brave boy."

Abhishek Bachchan also dropped love for Riaan as he commented, "Happy Birthday Riaan. All our love."

Take a look at Genelia's adorable birthday wish for her son Riaan:

Both Riteish and Genelia often feature their sons in their hilarious Instagram videos and have garnered a massive fan following as a family.

