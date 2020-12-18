Genelia Deshmukh pens a love letter for 'navra' Riteish Deshmukh, calls their journey 'imperfectly perfect'

Calling Riteish Deshmukh 'Navra' meaning husband in Marathi, Genelia recounted their journey from being clueless teenagers to now doting parents.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh completed another year round the sun on Thursday as he celebrated his 42nd birthday. While his fellow co-stars and actors took to Instagram to wish him, wife Genelia Deshmukh made a heartfelt video for her husband. In the video, Genelia shared a series of loved-up photos of the duo and also penned a love letter like no other.

In her post, Genelia recounted her and Riteish's journey from being clueless teenagers to now doting parents, she described her journey together as 'imperfectly perfect'. Celebrating her husband's birthday, Genelia wrote, "There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn’t search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd.."

Calling Riteish 'Navra' meaning husband in Marathi, Genelia added, "We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it’s all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn’t change, no matter how much time goes by..So I don’t believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect..I Love You @riteishd Happy Birthday Navra."

Take a look at Genelia's super adorable birthday post for Riteish:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon & others send love to the star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×