Genelia Deshmukh pens a sweet birthday wish for her mother & shares adorable pictures; Calls her 'best friend'

Genelia Deshmukh has penned a beautiful birthday note for her mother and also shared a few unseen throwback pictures with her on social media.

Genelia Deshmukh took to her social media handle to share a sweet birthday note for her mother Jeanette D’Souza, who has turned a year older today. The actress has penned a beautiful note for her mother and also shared a few throwback pictures with her ‘best friend’ mommy. In her post, Genelia thanked her mother for always being there for her. She further explained that how her mother helped her at the beginning of her career.

Her post read as, “My Mother When I think of my life till now, I sometimes wonder how so much happened..When I think of my profession, it wasn’t even a distant dream, I came from a middle class family but when offered a role, I had a mum who looked at it as an opportunity, gave up her job to be with me on sets and looked after my career without even knowing too much about it.. Most of the roles offered was when I was in college and as much as my mum encouraged me to look at opportunities, she also was pretty firm that I couldn’t leave my studies and had to complete my graduation and today I thank her for it…

Where having children are concerned, there’s no one in this world I trust more than my mum and there’s no one who is so hands on like her.. So when I actually think of all the things, I think I have excelled in, I realise I could do it because I had the World’s Greatest Lady telling me, I’m here with you, take the step, Il hold you if you fall.. I Love you Ma We laugh, We cry, we make time fly We are the best of friends- My Mother and I Happy Birthday Mama”

Meanwhile, Genelia’s film It’s My Life is going to get a TV premiere soon. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she said “There was a time when all I wanted was to be a homemaker and that is not a bad thing. But yes, now I am ready to be back at work.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Genelia D’souza on relationship with Riteish Deshmukh, what keeps them going, learning from kids

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×