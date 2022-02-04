Genelia D'Souza's social media banter with hubby Riteish Deshmukh hinting at a new collaboration?

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood- Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh completed ten years of togetherness on February 03. The couple is a perfect example of what a strong relationship looks like. Time and again, they had won the hearts of their fans due to their cute banters on social media. The couple had last collaborated together in the 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. However, it seems like the cute couple is planning to work together on something interesting and their new cute banter on social media is proof of it.

It all started when T-Series wished the couple on their wedding anniversary on Twitter. In the tweet, T-Series wrote, “Happy Anniversary @Riteishd & @geneliad Humne suna kuch good news hai.” To which Genelia replied, “Mister se poochti hu, abhi bata dein?” Later, Riteish joined the banter and replied, “Arey mere baccho ki mummy rukh jaa, kal bata dete hai.” The whole Twitter banter created a buzz among their fans and they started tweeting as well. A fan tweeted, “Good news ke liye congratulations and happy anniversary.” Another fan wrote, “OMG, are you guys in music video?”

See here:

See Riteish's comment here:

Riteish and Genelia got married in the year 2012. The couple had a Maharashtrian and Christian wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families. They have two sons together.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 in a supporting role. However, Genelia has been missing from the screen for a long time. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her.

